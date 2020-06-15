All apartments in Athens
21848 Bald Eagle Dr
Last updated June 15 2020

21848 Bald Eagle Dr

21848 Bald Eagle Drive · (256) 508-1547
Location

21848 Bald Eagle Drive, Athens, AL 35613

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1986 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Like new home for rent - Property Id: 286639

Like new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Athens. Two years old. Amenities included: central heat/air, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, office or 4th bedroom, ready-to-activate security system, large corner lot, covered patio, neighborhood pool/clubhouse, 2 car garage, lawn sprinkler system, walk in closets, fireplace, gas stove, close to city schools, shopping and interstate . No utilities included. No pets. $1,750/month rent.
Property Id 286639
Property Id 286639

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21848 Bald Eagle Dr have any available units?
21848 Bald Eagle Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21848 Bald Eagle Dr have?
Some of 21848 Bald Eagle Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21848 Bald Eagle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21848 Bald Eagle Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21848 Bald Eagle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 21848 Bald Eagle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 21848 Bald Eagle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 21848 Bald Eagle Dr does offer parking.
Does 21848 Bald Eagle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21848 Bald Eagle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21848 Bald Eagle Dr have a pool?
Yes, 21848 Bald Eagle Dr has a pool.
Does 21848 Bald Eagle Dr have accessible units?
No, 21848 Bald Eagle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21848 Bald Eagle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21848 Bald Eagle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 21848 Bald Eagle Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21848 Bald Eagle Dr has units with air conditioning.
