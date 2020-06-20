All apartments in Anniston
220 E 30th Street
220 E 30th Street

220 E 30th St · No Longer Available
Location

220 E 30th St, Anniston, AL 36201

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
220 30th Street - Single level, 2 bedroom, 1 and 3/4 bath home featuring bonus room, living room, kitchen with gas range, fridge, and breakfast area. Second bedroom is a suite with private half bath and walk-in shower in bedroom. Other features include laundry room, single carport, fenced back yard with storage building, and covered front porch. All located on a large corner lot. Central heat/air. Gas hot water.

**J. Brittain Associates is only advertising and processing applications for the property but will not continue management after it is leased.

(RLNE5817775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 E 30th Street have any available units?
220 E 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anniston, AL.
What amenities does 220 E 30th Street have?
Some of 220 E 30th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 E 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 E 30th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 E 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 E 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anniston.
Does 220 E 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 220 E 30th Street does offer parking.
Does 220 E 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 E 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 E 30th Street have a pool?
No, 220 E 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 E 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 220 E 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 E 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 E 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 E 30th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 220 E 30th Street has units with air conditioning.
