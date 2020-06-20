220 E 30th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

220 30th Street - Single level, 2 bedroom, 1 and 3/4 bath home featuring bonus room, living room, kitchen with gas range, fridge, and breakfast area. Second bedroom is a suite with private half bath and walk-in shower in bedroom. Other features include laundry room, single carport, fenced back yard with storage building, and covered front porch. All located on a large corner lot. Central heat/air. Gas hot water.



**J. Brittain Associates is only advertising and processing applications for the property but will not continue management after it is leased.



(RLNE5817775)