Anniston, AL
103 E. 22nd Street-A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

103 E. 22nd Street-A

103 E 22nd St · (256) 236-1188
Location

103 E 22nd St, Anniston, AL 36201

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 E. 22nd Street-A · Avail. now

$775

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
103 E. 22nd Street apartment A - Furnished, Victorian, second story, 1400 sq. ft. apartment with executive leasing or corporate housing packages available. Featuring 10' ceilings, ornate trim, 2 bedrooms, each with a decorative fireplace, 1.5 baths, living room, dining room or office, eat-in-kitchen with range, fridge & dishwasher, washer and dryer, central heat and air and attic storage. Gas and electric. Water, garbage and lawn care provided. No pets. No Section 8. No group share.

All utilities may be provided for an additional monthly fee for corporate leases only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2084458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 E. 22nd Street-A have any available units?
103 E. 22nd Street-A has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 E. 22nd Street-A have?
Some of 103 E. 22nd Street-A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 E. 22nd Street-A currently offering any rent specials?
103 E. 22nd Street-A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 E. 22nd Street-A pet-friendly?
No, 103 E. 22nd Street-A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anniston.
Does 103 E. 22nd Street-A offer parking?
No, 103 E. 22nd Street-A does not offer parking.
Does 103 E. 22nd Street-A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 E. 22nd Street-A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 E. 22nd Street-A have a pool?
No, 103 E. 22nd Street-A does not have a pool.
Does 103 E. 22nd Street-A have accessible units?
No, 103 E. 22nd Street-A does not have accessible units.
Does 103 E. 22nd Street-A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 E. 22nd Street-A has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 E. 22nd Street-A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 103 E. 22nd Street-A has units with air conditioning.
