103 E. 22nd Street-A

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning fireplace furnished range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

103 E. 22nd Street apartment A - Furnished, Victorian, second story, 1400 sq. ft. apartment with executive leasing or corporate housing packages available. Featuring 10' ceilings, ornate trim, 2 bedrooms, each with a decorative fireplace, 1.5 baths, living room, dining room or office, eat-in-kitchen with range, fridge & dishwasher, washer and dryer, central heat and air and attic storage. Gas and electric. Water, garbage and lawn care provided. No pets. No Section 8. No group share.



All utilities may be provided for an additional monthly fee for corporate leases only.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2084458)