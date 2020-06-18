Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alabaster
Find more places like 825 Barkley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alabaster, AL
/
825 Barkley Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
825 Barkley Drive
825 Barkley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alabaster
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
825 Barkley Drive, Alabaster, AL 35007
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
For Rent -
(RLNE2080468)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 825 Barkley Drive have any available units?
825 Barkley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alabaster, AL
.
Is 825 Barkley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
825 Barkley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Barkley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 825 Barkley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alabaster
.
Does 825 Barkley Drive offer parking?
No, 825 Barkley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 825 Barkley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Barkley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Barkley Drive have a pool?
No, 825 Barkley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 825 Barkley Drive have accessible units?
No, 825 Barkley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Barkley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Barkley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Barkley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 Barkley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl
Alabaster, AL 35007
Similar Pages
Alabaster 1 Bedrooms
Alabaster 2 Bedrooms
Alabaster Apartments with Balcony
Alabaster Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Alabaster Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, AL
Hoover, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Vestavia Hills, AL
Homewood, AL
Prattville, AL
Pelham, AL
Mountain Brook, AL
Gardendale, AL
Pell City, AL
Moody, AL
Clanton, AL
Margaret, AL
Montevallo, AL
Tarrant, AL
Bessemer, AL
Chelsea, AL
Talladega, AL
Fairfield, AL
Pleasant Grove, AL
Lincoln, AL
Midfield, AL
Grayson Valley, AL
Fultondale, AL
Helena, AL
Sylacauga, AL
Hueytown, AL
Trussville, AL
Millbrook, AL
Northport, AL
Irondale, AL
Warrior, AL
Calera, AL
Brook Highland, AL
Forestdale, AL
Adamsville, AL
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Shelton State Community College
Samford University