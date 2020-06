Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities

**Alabaster Living for Under $800!** Spacious Townhomes on 119 Close to Everything!! - These 2 bedroom townhomes in the Alabaster are new to the market and provide the enjoying living experience Alabaster offers at an affordable price point. Featuring:



- 2 Bedrooms

- 1 Full Bath

- Washer/Dryer Connections

- Spacious Bedrooms

- Alabaster School System

- Conveniently Located on Highway 119

- Close to Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment



Only a couple left and this price may not last long. Hurry and call (205) 358-3555 to schedule your tour today!

EHO



(RLNE5533273)