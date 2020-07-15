All apartments in Alabaster
Find more places like 1139 Thompson Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alabaster, AL
/
1139 Thompson Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:33 PM

1139 Thompson Road

1139 Thompson Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1996885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alabaster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1139 Thompson Road, Alabaster, AL 35007

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1662 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 Thompson Road have any available units?
1139 Thompson Road has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1139 Thompson Road currently offering any rent specials?
1139 Thompson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 Thompson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1139 Thompson Road is pet friendly.
Does 1139 Thompson Road offer parking?
Yes, 1139 Thompson Road offers parking.
Does 1139 Thompson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 Thompson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 Thompson Road have a pool?
Yes, 1139 Thompson Road has a pool.
Does 1139 Thompson Road have accessible units?
No, 1139 Thompson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 Thompson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1139 Thompson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1139 Thompson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1139 Thompson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1139 Thompson Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl
Alabaster, AL 35007

Similar Pages

Alabaster 1 BedroomsAlabaster 2 Bedrooms
Alabaster 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlabaster Apartments with Balconies
Alabaster Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALPrattville, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALJasper, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALOdenville, ALFultondale, ALTrussville, ALBrook Highland, ALGrayson Valley, AL
Pleasant Grove, ALPinson, ALTarrant, ALChelsea, ALBessemer, ALMillbrook, ALGraysville, ALHueytown, ALIrondale, ALLeeds, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity