3 bedroom apartments
166 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Adamsville, AL
1 Unit Available
4428 Old Jasper Hwy
4428 Old Jasper Highway, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
You will not want to miss this amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Adamsville!! HUGE kitchen, adorable front porch, fenced in backyard, hardwood flooring throughout - this is perfect for you and your family!!! Call today to see this one!!
1 Unit Available
5405 Valleyview Trail
5405 Valleyview Trail, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1376 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam.
1 Unit Available
500 Basswood Drive
500 Basswood Drive, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1522 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam.
1 Unit Available
5613 Shadyview Circle
5613 Shadyview Circle, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1498 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam.
1 Unit Available
920 Crestview Drive
920 Crestview Drive, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1466 sqft
This split-level home in Adamsville is spacious and bright! The front living room welcomes you with hardwood floors and two big windows. The kitchen has storage galore and a sliding glass door exits to the back porch.
1 Unit Available
940 Longview Circle
940 Longview Circle, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1566 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Adamsville! This home has some great upgrades including new paint, new flooring, and stainless steel
1 Unit Available
5309 ADAMS AVE
5309 Adams Avenue, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL 3/1 ONE LEVEL ON LARGE LEVEL LOT. TOTAL ELECTRIC
Results within 1 mile of Adamsville
1 Unit Available
629 Bluebell Rd
629 Blue Bell Road, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$690
1213 sqft
Forestdale - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,living room, dining room, large kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Central heat and air, built in cabinets. To take a video tour of this home go to: www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home". (RLNE5780645)
1 Unit Available
230 12th Ave SW
230 12th Ave SE, Graysville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
- (RLNE5685312)
1 Unit Available
1121 Skyline Dr
1121 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
This Awesome property located in Forestdale has 5 beds, 2 bath!! All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring with a storage building!! On the outside is a covered porch and a garage!! So call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to set
1 Unit Available
317 Cypress Ave
317 Cypress Avenue, Mulga, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1289 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Adamsville with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, Fully fenced yard, a carport and a flat lot!! Call us now and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!
1 Unit Available
131 Center Ave NW
131 Center Avenue Northwest, Graysville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$835
950 sqft
Cozy home ready for immediate rental in the quiet Graysville area! Full brick house has 2-car caport and a large backyard. Inside, you'll find 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
1 Unit Available
1133 Skyline Dr
1133 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1020 sqft
COMING SOON!!!!This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the Forestdale area is a perfect place for you to call home! This adorable home is newly remodeled with TONS of upgrades! Spacious rooms, large kitchen, carport, storage building and so much more!
1 Unit Available
3000 Tall Tree Lane
3000 Tall Tree Lane, Forestdale, AL
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
4958 Valleyview Terrace
4958 Valleyview Terrace, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
2501 Oak Leaf Drive
2501 Oak Leaf Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
There is new flooring throughout this spacious home! All 3 bedrooms have no carpet, large sizes, and plenty of closet space. The master has a private bathroom with a stand-up shower. The kitchen is eat-in with stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
2540 Oak Leaf Lane
2540 Oak Leaf Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1198 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
2536 Oak Leaf Lane
2536 Oak Leaf Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1008 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
2879 Woodruff Mill Road
2879 Woodruff Mill Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
2300 sqft
This split-level home has been waiting for you! Upstairs is the living room and kitchen with new flooring and open space! There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs.
1 Unit Available
5205 Shady Crest Road
5205 Shady Crest Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1158 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam.
Sherman Heights
1 Unit Available
3322 Bonds Avenue
3322 Bonds Avenue, Minor, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1392 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome to this 3-bedroom/1.5-bath home in Birmingham.
Sherman Heights
1 Unit Available
923 McDonald Chapel Road
923 Mcdonald Chapel Road, Minor, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
2092 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome to this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.
1 Unit Available
349 Center Avenue Northwest
349 Center Avenue Northwest, Graysville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1312 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 Unit Available
705 Arrow Road
705 Arrow Road, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
2430 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Are you ready to move into this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom! This home offers hardwood floors throughout, a perfect deck patio to enjoy the Spring weather and
