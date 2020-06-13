All apartments in Adamsville
Find more places like 904 Longview Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Adamsville, AL
/
904 Longview Circle
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:37 PM

904 Longview Circle

904 Longview Circle · (205) 271-0177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Adamsville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

904 Longview Circle, Adamsville, AL 35005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Longview Circle have any available units?
904 Longview Circle has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 904 Longview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
904 Longview Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Longview Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Longview Circle is pet friendly.
Does 904 Longview Circle offer parking?
No, 904 Longview Circle does not offer parking.
Does 904 Longview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Longview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Longview Circle have a pool?
No, 904 Longview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 904 Longview Circle have accessible units?
No, 904 Longview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Longview Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Longview Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Longview Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Longview Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 904 Longview Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Adamsville 3 BedroomsAdamsville Apartments with Balcony
Adamsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAdamsville Dog Friendly Apartments
Adamsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Cullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, AL
Bessemer, ALChelsea, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, ALClay, ALCenter Point, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity