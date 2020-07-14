All apartments in Adamsville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:50 PM

5717 Crestview Drive

5717 Crestview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5717 Crestview Drive, Adamsville, AL 35005

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5717 Crestview Drive have any available units?
5717 Crestview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adamsville, AL.
Is 5717 Crestview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5717 Crestview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5717 Crestview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5717 Crestview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Adamsville.
Does 5717 Crestview Drive offer parking?
No, 5717 Crestview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5717 Crestview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5717 Crestview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5717 Crestview Drive have a pool?
No, 5717 Crestview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5717 Crestview Drive have accessible units?
No, 5717 Crestview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5717 Crestview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5717 Crestview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5717 Crestview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5717 Crestview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
