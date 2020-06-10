5613 Shadyview Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.



Come see this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. This home has the perfect layout, with new floors, new appliances, and new paint. This home has a great patio just in time for those Summer barbeques.



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.