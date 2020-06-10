All apartments in Adamsville
Find more places like 5613 Shadyview Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Adamsville, AL
/
5613 Shadyview Circle
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:39 PM

5613 Shadyview Circle

5613 Shadyview Circle · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Adamsville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5613 Shadyview Circle, Adamsville, AL 35005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1498 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Come see this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. This home has the perfect layout, with new floors, new appliances, and new paint. This home has a great patio just in time for those Summer barbeques.

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 Shadyview Circle have any available units?
5613 Shadyview Circle has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5613 Shadyview Circle have?
Some of 5613 Shadyview Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5613 Shadyview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5613 Shadyview Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 Shadyview Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5613 Shadyview Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5613 Shadyview Circle offer parking?
No, 5613 Shadyview Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5613 Shadyview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5613 Shadyview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 Shadyview Circle have a pool?
No, 5613 Shadyview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5613 Shadyview Circle have accessible units?
No, 5613 Shadyview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 Shadyview Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5613 Shadyview Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5613 Shadyview Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5613 Shadyview Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5613 Shadyview Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Adamsville 3 BedroomsAdamsville Apartments with Balcony
Adamsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAdamsville Dog Friendly Apartments
Adamsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Cullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, AL
Bessemer, ALChelsea, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, ALClay, ALCenter Point, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity