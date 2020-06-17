All apartments in Adamsville
500 Basswood Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:07 AM

500 Basswood Drive

500 Basswood Drive · (205) 433-0170
Location

500 Basswood Drive, Adamsville, AL 35005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1522 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Come unpack in this 3 bedroom / 2 bath home that features a open kitchen, large bedrooms, and a relaxing back yard. This will not last long.

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Basswood Drive have any available units?
500 Basswood Drive has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 500 Basswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
500 Basswood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Basswood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Basswood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 500 Basswood Drive offer parking?
No, 500 Basswood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 500 Basswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Basswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Basswood Drive have a pool?
No, 500 Basswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 500 Basswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 500 Basswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Basswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Basswood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Basswood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Basswood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
