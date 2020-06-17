Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
971 E Old Matanuska Road
971 East Old Matanuska Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
971 East Old Matanuska Road, Wasilla, AK 99654
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 BR/2.5 BA Open Concept Townhouse!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 971 E Old Matanuska Road have any available units?
971 E Old Matanuska Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Wasilla, AK
.
Is 971 E Old Matanuska Road currently offering any rent specials?
971 E Old Matanuska Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 971 E Old Matanuska Road pet-friendly?
No, 971 E Old Matanuska Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wasilla
.
Does 971 E Old Matanuska Road offer parking?
No, 971 E Old Matanuska Road does not offer parking.
Does 971 E Old Matanuska Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 971 E Old Matanuska Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 971 E Old Matanuska Road have a pool?
No, 971 E Old Matanuska Road does not have a pool.
Does 971 E Old Matanuska Road have accessible units?
No, 971 E Old Matanuska Road does not have accessible units.
Does 971 E Old Matanuska Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 971 E Old Matanuska Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 971 E Old Matanuska Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 971 E Old Matanuska Road does not have units with air conditioning.
