Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:25 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Pole, AK

Finding an apartment in North Pole that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
995 MARQUETTE LOOP
995 Marquette Loop, North Pole, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
located close to Eielson and back gate of Fort Wainwright, this 3 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for any family. Pets are welcome! Fully fenced yard near schools and restaurants in North Pole.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A
2675 Bald Eagle Ct, North Pole, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A Available 06/01/20 Pet Friendly Condo in NP! - Nice modern condo for rent! This condo is close to North Pole Schools & Amenities, and a quick drive to both Eielson and Ft Wainwright.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
Holiday Heights Senior
353 East 8th Avenue, North Pole, AK
1 Bedroom
$780
Affordable one bedroom and two bedroom apartments available in the beautiful Holiday Heights Senior Apartments in North Pole. On site laundry and elevator for easy access.
Results within 5 miles of North Pole

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3205 Snowshoe Ave
3205 Snowshoe Avenue, Badger, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bed/1 Bath just a short drive from Ft Wainwright, Eielson & North Pole - Wonderfully maintained 3 bed/1 bath energy efficient ranch style home! This home features an nice open floor plan for common living space and large lush green lawn! Washer

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bradway-Clear Creek
1 Unit Available
2330 Long Shadow
2330 Long Sahdow Road, Badger, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2330 Long Shadow Available 07/20/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Available in North Pole! - Check out this beautiful and clean North Pole Home! It features 4 Bedrooms, 3-full-bathrooms, a 2 car garage that can fit nearly any car or truck, and is located

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lakloey-Persinger
1 Unit Available
611 Nordale Road # 1
611 Nordale Road, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Bed/1 Bath Recently Remodeled - Recently remodeled 2 bedroom unit in Duplex. Nestled on a nice big semi-private wooded lot with ample parking. Conveniently located between Ft. Wainwright and Eielson. Shared Laundry on site.

1 of 11

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
Newby Road
1 Unit Available
3405 NEVIN AVENUE
3405 Nevin Avenue, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs unit offering plenty of space, common utility area and garage. Pets upon approval. Only pay electric. Call today to schedule a showing.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3198 Storey Drive
3198 Storey Drive, Badger, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Garage and family room with large yard on over an acre of wooden property. This charming home will allow pets on approval. Water and sewer included. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.
Results within 10 miles of North Pole

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakloey-Persinger
1 Unit Available
660 Canoro
660 Canoro Road, Badger, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2176 sqft
660 Canoro Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom house for rent - This is a large single family home that has lots to offer, and is tucked back in the trees for more privacy, it is very well insulated to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Bradway-Clear Creek
1 Unit Available
1142 Ryan Ct.
1142 Ryan Court, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Pet friendly 2+ bedroom available in North Pole! - Tucked away right off of Lakloey Rd, this unique single family home is just a short distance from town. Located at the end of Ryan Ct.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
771 RIFLE ROAD
771 Rifle Road, Steele Creek, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice size apartment with upstairs and downstairs. No neighbors above or below!! Peaceful and quiet setting yet only 5 min drive to Fairbanks. Tenant pays electric and water. Pet friendly with refundable pet deposit of $300 or $500 for 2 plus.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Pole, AK

Finding an apartment in North Pole that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

