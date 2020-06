Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom unit available! Heat & Water Included! - This apartment is located in North Pole near the High School. Its a large duplex and a downstairs apartment. It is definitely something you must see! Don't miss out on this beautiful unit. Its a very spacious 2 bedroom apartment. It has a private entry and private covered patio. Full bath and large kitchen available. All appliances included in the kitchen. The garage is shared and has a 1 car garage space available. There is a washer/dryer in the garage for tenant use.



The apartment is very clean and in great condition. All utilities are included except for electric. Sorry, no smoking and no pets allowed. Call Nicole Lawrence at Somers and Associates for an appointment to view! 907-328-1260.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5229478)