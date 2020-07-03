Beautiful single family home an owners unit with ALL the upgrades including 2 tone paint throughout the house! The chef's kitchen has a 10 Ft Island, tons of cabinets, stainless steel appliances and upgraded soft close cabinets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4559 W Fraser Drive have any available units?
4559 W Fraser Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Lakes, AK.
Is 4559 W Fraser Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4559 W Fraser Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.