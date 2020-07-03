All apartments in Meadow Lakes
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

4559 W Fraser Drive

4559 W Fraser Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4559 W Fraser Dr, Meadow Lakes, AK 99623

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful single family home an owners unit with ALL the upgrades including 2 tone paint throughout the house! The chef's kitchen has a 10 Ft Island, tons of cabinets, stainless steel appliances and upgraded soft close cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4559 W Fraser Drive have any available units?
4559 W Fraser Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Lakes, AK.
Is 4559 W Fraser Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4559 W Fraser Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4559 W Fraser Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4559 W Fraser Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Lakes.
Does 4559 W Fraser Drive offer parking?
No, 4559 W Fraser Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4559 W Fraser Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4559 W Fraser Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4559 W Fraser Drive have a pool?
No, 4559 W Fraser Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4559 W Fraser Drive have accessible units?
No, 4559 W Fraser Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4559 W Fraser Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4559 W Fraser Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4559 W Fraser Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4559 W Fraser Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
