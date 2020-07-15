1851 N Birdsell Drive Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully Manicured Lakefront Home on Corner Lot! - This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage lower level unit is available now! This beautifully manicured home offers radiant in floor heat, freshly stained concrete floors, ceiling fans, a private master bathroom and your own washer and dryer in the unit. Owner provides trash service, landscaping and snow removal. Tenant covers gas ($75 flat rate per month) and electricity. No smoking. Pets on approval only with an additional security deposit.



Please call or text to set up a showing! Devon Thomas (907) 354-2685



(RLNE5103458)