Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

1851 N Birdsell Drive Unit 1

1851 Birdsell Drive · (907) 354-2685
Location

1851 Birdsell Drive, Meadow Lakes, AK 99623

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1851 N Birdsell Drive Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully Manicured Lakefront Home on Corner Lot! - This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage lower level unit is available now! This beautifully manicured home offers radiant in floor heat, freshly stained concrete floors, ceiling fans, a private master bathroom and your own washer and dryer in the unit. Owner provides trash service, landscaping and snow removal. Tenant covers gas ($75 flat rate per month) and electricity. No smoking. Pets on approval only with an additional security deposit.

Please call or text to set up a showing! Devon Thomas (907) 354-2685

(RLNE5103458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

