1 Bed 1 Bath off Bogard 950 month Utilities Included - Clean and efficient. This one bed one bath apartment is in a great central location in the valley. New paint. Move in ready. 950/month utilities included. rentinalaska.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5091643)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 have any available units?
1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.