Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:21 AM

1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1

1251 N Copper Creek Rd · (907) 315-2249
Location

1251 N Copper Creek Rd, Matanuska-Susitna County, AK 99654

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1251 N Copper Creek Road - Unit 1 Unit 1 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Amenities

some paid utils
1 Bed 1 Bath off Bogard 950 month Utilities Included - Clean and efficient. This one bed one bath apartment is in a great central location in the valley. New paint. Move in ready. 950/month utilities included. rentinalaska.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5091643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 have any available units?
1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matanuska-Susitna County.
Does 1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

