Lakes, AK
3900 E Birch View Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

3900 E Birch View Drive

3900 East Birch View Drive · (907) 357-1414
Location

3900 East Birch View Drive, Lakes, AK 99654

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3900 E Birch View Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3900 E Birch View Drive Available 07/01/20 3BR, 2BA 2 story home w/finished daylight basement - 1328SF-3BR, 2BA 2 story home w/finished daylight basement and 2 car garage. Convenient location off Seward Meridian. $1300+ gas, electric, snow and garbage removal and yard maintenance. Electric average is $91, High $109 and low $70. Gas average $100, High $ 237 and Low $33. $1300 SECURITY DEPOSIT. 1 PET ON APPROVAL WITH PET DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING IN PROPERTY. 1 YEAR LEASE. TENANT OCCUPIED. DO NOT DISTURB. AVAILABLE JULY 1 , 2020.

(RLNE1873436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 E Birch View Drive have any available units?
3900 E Birch View Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3900 E Birch View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3900 E Birch View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 E Birch View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 E Birch View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3900 E Birch View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3900 E Birch View Drive does offer parking.
Does 3900 E Birch View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 E Birch View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 E Birch View Drive have a pool?
No, 3900 E Birch View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3900 E Birch View Drive have accessible units?
No, 3900 E Birch View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 E Birch View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3900 E Birch View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3900 E Birch View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3900 E Birch View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
