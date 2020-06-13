Apartment List
/
AK
/
knik fairview
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 PM

14 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Knik-Fairview, AK

Finding an apartment in Knik-Fairview that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A
3251 Edelweiss Drive, Knik-Fairview, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
New 3 Bedroom Wasilla Townhouse! - New 3 bedroom Wasilla townhome with 2 baths, and 2 car heated garage with storage. Laminate flooring with high loft ceilings in the living room, dining room, kitchen, and entry.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1
7000 Kinsington Drive, Knik-Fairview, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1496 sqft
Features large fenced and grassy back yard! - 3BR, 2BA ranch home with open kitchen/living area and 2 car garage. Features large fenced and grassy back yard, private entrance to deck from master BR, deck that runs the length of the house.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1841 S Carr Street
1841 Carr Street, Knik-Fairview, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2476 sqft
1841 S Carr Street Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom Wasilla Home! - New 3 bedroom home in Wasilla on an acre with 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1752 sq. ft. Home features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pets allowed on approval.
Results within 5 miles of Knik-Fairview

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1191 W Cache Dr # A
1191 W Cache Dr, Wasilla, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1392 sqft
Knik Tribe currently is accepting applications for a 3 bedroom/2.5 bath, New Construction, townhouse style duplex unit with garage located in Wasilla. Washer and Dryer are provided in unit. Monthly Rent starts at $1000.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3900 E Birch View Drive
3900 East Birch View Drive, Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
3900 E Birch View Drive Available 07/01/20 3BR, 2BA 2 story home w/finished daylight basement - 1328SF-3BR, 2BA 2 story home w/finished daylight basement and 2 car garage. Convenient location off Seward Meridian.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4
1515 Chattaroy Circle, Wasilla, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
938 sqft
Owner Suite Apartment - Property Id: 114154 Spacious apartment with large new kitchen and all flooring replaced less then a year ago. 2 bedroom 1 bath, master bedroom has a balcony and walk in closet with lots of shelves and hanging room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
925 N Helen Lane
925 Helen Lane, Matanuska-Susitna County, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 N Helen Lane Available 07/01/20 Close to town off Bogard Road. - 3 BR, 2 BA, 1700 sq. ft. , 2 story home with 2 car garage. Features natural gas heat, landscaped yard and shed. $1500 + gas, electric, snow & garbage removal and lawn maintenance.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3350 N Tungsten Dr
3350 Tungsten Drive, Tanaina, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1416 sqft
Ranch 3 Bedrooms - Must see to appreciate ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, with an open floor plan in the living, dining, and kitchen areas, on a large lot, and with an oversize garage.
Results within 10 miles of Knik-Fairview

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14851 Iditarod Trail Loop
14851 Iditarod Trail Loop, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,450
682 sqft
101 Available 07/01/20 1bed 1bath ground floor unit. Gas stove, hardwood flooring in kitchen and living room, granite counter tops, in unit washer and dryer, beautiful unit with rustic modern feel Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14861 Iditarod Trail Loop
14861 Iditarod Trail Loop, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
201 Available 07/01/20 1 bed/1bath unit, granite counter tops, gas stove, in unit washer and dryer, balcony, and rustic modern feel. All utilities and wifi included in rent. Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4709 North Baron Street
4709 North Baron Street, Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1338 sqft
Unfurnished. Available July 10, 2020. Sign lease now and get remainder of Dec free! Newer construction (2017), wonderful safe residential neighborhood in Colony High/Colony Middle/Finger Lake Elementary School area. Pet friendly.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
481 S A ct - 3
481 S a Ct, Big Lake, AK
2 Bedrooms
$995
675 sqft
Brand new two bedroom single family home sharing lot with 2 other homes. Full-size bathroom, full-size kitchen with pantry, washer/dryer hookups, Walk-in closet, Stained Concrete floors. Tenant responsible for utilities.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
5711 N TALGACH VIEW DR
5711 Talgach View Drive, Fishhook, AK
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
AVAILABLE 7.1.2020 - 2 bedroom 1 bath, neat apartment. Efficient daylight basement unit with 2 spacious bedrooms. Laundry area, with snow removal included. Please do not disturb Tenant upstairs. AVAILABLE 7.1.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3055 N Polar Lane
3055 Polar Ln, Gateway, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2700 sqft
3055 N Polar Lane Available 07/01/20 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage - Palmer 2700 SF - 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage. Features family room, vaulted ceiling, large front deck and paved RV parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Knik-Fairview, AK

Finding an apartment in Knik-Fairview that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anchorage, AKGateway, AK
Wasilla, AK
Tanaina, AK

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage