3271 Edelweiss Dr #B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3271 Edelweiss Dr #B

3271 Edelweiss Drive · (907) 562-0291
Location

3271 Edelweiss Drive, Knik-Fairview, AK 99623

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3271 Edelweiss Dr #B · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Wasilla Townhouse w/ Garage - 3 bedroom townhouse in Wasilla with 2 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1600 sq. ft. Pets allowed on approval - dogs must be 35 pounds or less. Photos are of neighboring unit.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and leased by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE5886206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3271 Edelweiss Dr #B have any available units?
3271 Edelweiss Dr #B has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3271 Edelweiss Dr #B currently offering any rent specials?
3271 Edelweiss Dr #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3271 Edelweiss Dr #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3271 Edelweiss Dr #B is pet friendly.
Does 3271 Edelweiss Dr #B offer parking?
Yes, 3271 Edelweiss Dr #B offers parking.
Does 3271 Edelweiss Dr #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3271 Edelweiss Dr #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3271 Edelweiss Dr #B have a pool?
No, 3271 Edelweiss Dr #B does not have a pool.
Does 3271 Edelweiss Dr #B have accessible units?
No, 3271 Edelweiss Dr #B does not have accessible units.
Does 3271 Edelweiss Dr #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3271 Edelweiss Dr #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3271 Edelweiss Dr #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3271 Edelweiss Dr #B does not have units with air conditioning.
