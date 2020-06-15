3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

New 3 Bedroom Wasilla Townhouse! - New 3 bedroom Wasilla townhome with 2 baths, and 2 car heated garage with storage. Laminate flooring with high loft ceilings in the living room, dining room, kitchen, and entry. Large windows bring in lots of natural light. Yard is in the process of being fenced! Pets allowed on approval - dogs must be 35 pounds or less.



Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and leased up by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.



(RLNE5061221)