3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A

3251 Edelweiss Drive · (907) 562-0291
Location

3251 Edelweiss Drive, Knik-Fairview, AK 99623

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
New 3 Bedroom Wasilla Townhouse! - New 3 bedroom Wasilla townhome with 2 baths, and 2 car heated garage with storage. Laminate flooring with high loft ceilings in the living room, dining room, kitchen, and entry. Large windows bring in lots of natural light. Yard is in the process of being fenced! Pets allowed on approval - dogs must be 35 pounds or less.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and leased up by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE5061221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A have any available units?
3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A currently offering any rent specials?
3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A is pet friendly.
Does 3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A offer parking?
Yes, 3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A does offer parking.
Does 3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A have a pool?
No, 3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A does not have a pool.
Does 3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A have accessible units?
No, 3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3251 S Edelweiss Drive #A does not have units with air conditioning.
