All apartments in Knik-Fairview
Find more places like 2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Knik-Fairview, AK
/
2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:56 PM

2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B

2313 South Gray Birch Circle · (907) 841-7338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2313 South Gray Birch Circle, Knik-Fairview, AK 99623

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B · Avail. Aug 1

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
key fob access
internet access
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
key fob access
2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B Available 08/01/20 Light and homey slice of home! 2 bed 1 bath in Wasilla - Utilities Included! - Come take a look at this beautiful new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 950 sq ft unit with fresh grey toned waterproof laminate, bright white walls, stainless steel appliances, and your own keyless entry private entrance. This unit has a very open and bright layout sure to please your eyes and ready to be called home.

Rent includes gas, electric, snow plowing, yard maintenance (except pet waste removal), & refuse.
Tenant responsible for cable & internet.
1 dog (under 35lbs) allowed upon approval with a one time upfront pet deposit refundable at move out as long as no pet damage.

To schedule a showing please TEXT Kelci @ (907)841-7338.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5177513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B have any available units?
2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B have?
Some of 2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B currently offering any rent specials?
2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B is pet friendly.
Does 2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B offer parking?
No, 2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B does not offer parking.
Does 2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B have a pool?
No, 2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B does not have a pool.
Does 2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B have accessible units?
No, 2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anchorage, AKFishhook, AK
Meadow Lakes, AKLakes, AK
Wasilla, AK

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity