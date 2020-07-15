Amenities

2313 S Gray Birch Circh Circle #B Available 08/01/20 Light and homey slice of home! 2 bed 1 bath in Wasilla - Utilities Included! - Come take a look at this beautiful new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 950 sq ft unit with fresh grey toned waterproof laminate, bright white walls, stainless steel appliances, and your own keyless entry private entrance. This unit has a very open and bright layout sure to please your eyes and ready to be called home.



Rent includes gas, electric, snow plowing, yard maintenance (except pet waste removal), & refuse.

Tenant responsible for cable & internet.

1 dog (under 35lbs) allowed upon approval with a one time upfront pet deposit refundable at move out as long as no pet damage.



To schedule a showing please TEXT Kelci @ (907)841-7338.



No Cats Allowed



