531 Grant St, Apt 25

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets

SHARP REMODELED STUDIO in DOWNTOWN KETCHIKAN!



*Spacious 10 Foot Window for a light and bright Living Room.

*2-Minute Short Walk to the middle of Downtown.

*Beautiful Cherry Hardwood Floors!

*Full Size Murphy Bed with NEW Memory Foam Mattress.

*Granite Kitchen Island with Storage Underneath!

*Full Kitchen with Built-In Microwave.

*Full Size Refrigerator!

*Very Large Walk-In Closet with Built-In Shelf.

*Radiant Heat, Hot Water, and Garbage is provided for you at no cost!

*On-Site Laundry Room!

*Ample Parking, including a large, flat parking lot across the street.

*Secure Building with Key Code Entry!

*Online Resident Portal for you to be able to access your account.

*Only $749 + City Tax.



***ALL INCLUSIVE OPTION IS AVAILABLE: Includes Electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash, Roku Streaming TV, and Basic Wifi) & Furniture!



*Call for more information!



*Sorry, but we are a Pet Free facility. No pets allowed and no smoking allowed in our Apartment Homes! Designated Smoking Areas Available!



Copy and Paste the following link to apply now: Apply.49erapartments.com

We are located at the Corner of Bawden and Grant Street; Right down from Grant Street Park!