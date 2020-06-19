All apartments in Ketchikan
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:14 AM

531 Grant St, Apt 25

531 Grant Street · (907) 204-0161
Location

531 Grant Street, Ketchikan, AK 99901

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$749

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
SHARP REMODELED STUDIO in DOWNTOWN KETCHIKAN!

*Spacious 10 Foot Window for a light and bright Living Room.
*2-Minute Short Walk to the middle of Downtown.
*Beautiful Cherry Hardwood Floors!
*Full Size Murphy Bed with NEW Memory Foam Mattress.
*Granite Kitchen Island with Storage Underneath!
*Full Kitchen with Built-In Microwave.
*Full Size Refrigerator!
*Very Large Walk-In Closet with Built-In Shelf.
*Radiant Heat, Hot Water, and Garbage is provided for you at no cost!
*On-Site Laundry Room!
*Ample Parking, including a large, flat parking lot across the street.
*Secure Building with Key Code Entry!
*Online Resident Portal for you to be able to access your account.
*Only $749 + City Tax.

***ALL INCLUSIVE OPTION IS AVAILABLE: Includes Electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash, Roku Streaming TV, and Basic Wifi) & Furniture!

*Call for more information!

*Sorry, but we are a Pet Free facility. No pets allowed and no smoking allowed in our Apartment Homes! Designated Smoking Areas Available!

Copy and Paste the following link to apply now: Apply.49erapartments.com
We are located at the Corner of Bawden and Grant Street; Right down from Grant Street Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 Grant St, Apt 25 have any available units?
531 Grant St, Apt 25 has a unit available for $749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 531 Grant St, Apt 25 have?
Some of 531 Grant St, Apt 25's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 Grant St, Apt 25 currently offering any rent specials?
531 Grant St, Apt 25 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Grant St, Apt 25 pet-friendly?
No, 531 Grant St, Apt 25 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ketchikan.
Does 531 Grant St, Apt 25 offer parking?
Yes, 531 Grant St, Apt 25 does offer parking.
Does 531 Grant St, Apt 25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 Grant St, Apt 25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Grant St, Apt 25 have a pool?
No, 531 Grant St, Apt 25 does not have a pool.
Does 531 Grant St, Apt 25 have accessible units?
No, 531 Grant St, Apt 25 does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Grant St, Apt 25 have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 Grant St, Apt 25 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 531 Grant St, Apt 25 have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 Grant St, Apt 25 does not have units with air conditioning.
