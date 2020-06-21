All apartments in Juneau
Find more places like 1951 Lemon Creek Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Juneau, AK
/
1951 Lemon Creek Rd
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM

1951 Lemon Creek Rd

1951 Lemon Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1951 Lemon Creek Road, Juneau, AK 99801
Lemon Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
You will have a large 24 x 14 room on the second floor with 3 large windows and lots of light. The bathroom is a full bath with large vanity. The house is a 2,500 Sqft 4 bedroom 3 full bath home located in Lemon Creek. The large kitchen and laundry room are on the main floor and are shared with the two of us. No pets, no drugs, please. Looking for someone who is low key, not a big partier or a lot of drama. We are low key and live a drama-free life (as much as possible). All utilities are included in rent also including internet and cable TV!
We have just moved to Juneau and purchased the home. The yard needs some attention so do not be discouraged by its appearance, buy the end of the summer it will be great. There will be some renovation work over the next month or two, new roof and updates but none of it will affect your living space or the kitchen.
If interested please feel free to call 971 222 4587.

Thanks for considering this post.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1951 Lemon Creek Rd have any available units?
1951 Lemon Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Juneau, AK.
Is 1951 Lemon Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1951 Lemon Creek Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 Lemon Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1951 Lemon Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Juneau.
Does 1951 Lemon Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 1951 Lemon Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1951 Lemon Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1951 Lemon Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 Lemon Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 1951 Lemon Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1951 Lemon Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 1951 Lemon Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1951 Lemon Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1951 Lemon Creek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1951 Lemon Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1951 Lemon Creek Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mendenhall Tower
326 4th St
Juneau, AK 99801