1951 Lemon Creek Rd

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

You will have a large 24 x 14 room on the second floor with 3 large windows and lots of light. The bathroom is a full bath with large vanity. The house is a 2,500 Sqft 4 bedroom 3 full bath home located in Lemon Creek. The large kitchen and laundry room are on the main floor and are shared with the two of us. No pets, no drugs, please. Looking for someone who is low key, not a big partier or a lot of drama. We are low key and live a drama-free life (as much as possible). All utilities are included in rent also including internet and cable TV!

We have just moved to Juneau and purchased the home. The yard needs some attention so do not be discouraged by its appearance, buy the end of the summer it will be great. There will be some renovation work over the next month or two, new roof and updates but none of it will affect your living space or the kitchen.

If interested please feel free to call 971 222 4587.



Thanks for considering this post.