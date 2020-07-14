All apartments in Homer
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:16 AM

Conifer Woods

4014 Ben Walters Lane · (907) 235-5920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4014 Ben Walters Lane, Homer, AK 99603

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit C1 · Avail. now

$1,124

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
some paid utils
carpet
Conifer Woods Apartments - Property Id: 111555

Conifer Woods Apartments is nestled in a residential zone on the beautiful Kenai Peninsula, in Homer Alaska. The property sits on 2.133 acres of green lawn and Spruce trees, with four buildings that that house 8 apartments each, sharing two common areas per building. We have 23 two bedrooms and 8 one bedroom apartments. You can enjoy ten-minute walks to Beluga Lake, Latitude 59 Coffee Shop, and Ulmer's Lakeside Shopping Mall. Each apartment has a 30-50 gal hot water heater (depending on apt size); full-size stove range, range hood, and a refrigerator as amenities. A laundry room that offers 3 washers and 3 dryers, all high capacity. Conifer Woods Apartments also offers two parking lots with free parking for our residents. Conifer Woods Apartments is subsidized by USDA-Rural Development, the Rental Contribution from the resident is based on 30% of their adjusted monthly gross income. Residents must meet income eligibility requirements.
Property Id 111555

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Conifer Woods have any available units?
Conifer Woods has a unit available for $1,124 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Conifer Woods have?
Some of Conifer Woods's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Conifer Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Conifer Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Conifer Woods pet-friendly?
No, Conifer Woods is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homer.
Does Conifer Woods offer parking?
Yes, Conifer Woods offers parking.
Does Conifer Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, Conifer Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Conifer Woods have a pool?
No, Conifer Woods does not have a pool.
Does Conifer Woods have accessible units?
No, Conifer Woods does not have accessible units.
Does Conifer Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Conifer Woods has units with dishwashers.
Does Conifer Woods have units with air conditioning?
No, Conifer Woods does not have units with air conditioning.

