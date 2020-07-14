Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking coffee bar some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Conifer Woods Apartments - Property Id: 111555



Conifer Woods Apartments is nestled in a residential zone on the beautiful Kenai Peninsula, in Homer Alaska. The property sits on 2.133 acres of green lawn and Spruce trees, with four buildings that that house 8 apartments each, sharing two common areas per building. We have 23 two bedrooms and 8 one bedroom apartments. You can enjoy ten-minute walks to Beluga Lake, Latitude 59 Coffee Shop, and Ulmer's Lakeside Shopping Mall. Each apartment has a 30-50 gal hot water heater (depending on apt size); full-size stove range, range hood, and a refrigerator as amenities. A laundry room that offers 3 washers and 3 dryers, all high capacity. Conifer Woods Apartments also offers two parking lots with free parking for our residents. Conifer Woods Apartments is subsidized by USDA-Rural Development, the Rental Contribution from the resident is based on 30% of their adjusted monthly gross income. Residents must meet income eligibility requirements.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111555

Property Id 111555



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5865940)