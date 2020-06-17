Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fishhook
Find more places like 8164 Turner Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fishhook, AK
/
8164 Turner Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8164 Turner Road
8164 Turner Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8164 Turner Road, Fishhook, AK 99654
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bed/2 bath home with great interior!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8164 Turner Road have any available units?
8164 Turner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fishhook, AK
.
Is 8164 Turner Road currently offering any rent specials?
8164 Turner Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8164 Turner Road pet-friendly?
No, 8164 Turner Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fishhook
.
Does 8164 Turner Road offer parking?
No, 8164 Turner Road does not offer parking.
Does 8164 Turner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8164 Turner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8164 Turner Road have a pool?
No, 8164 Turner Road does not have a pool.
Does 8164 Turner Road have accessible units?
No, 8164 Turner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8164 Turner Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8164 Turner Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8164 Turner Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8164 Turner Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Anchorage, AK
Gateway, AK
Wasilla, AK
Tanaina, AK
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Alaska Anchorage