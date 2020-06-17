All apartments in Fishhook
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

8164 Turner Road

8164 Turner Road · No Longer Available
Location

8164 Turner Road, Fishhook, AK 99654

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bed/2 bath home with great interior!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8164 Turner Road have any available units?
8164 Turner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishhook, AK.
Is 8164 Turner Road currently offering any rent specials?
8164 Turner Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8164 Turner Road pet-friendly?
No, 8164 Turner Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishhook.
Does 8164 Turner Road offer parking?
No, 8164 Turner Road does not offer parking.
Does 8164 Turner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8164 Turner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8164 Turner Road have a pool?
No, 8164 Turner Road does not have a pool.
Does 8164 Turner Road have accessible units?
No, 8164 Turner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8164 Turner Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8164 Turner Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8164 Turner Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8164 Turner Road does not have units with air conditioning.
