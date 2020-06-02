All apartments in Farmers Loop
1122 Candamar

1122 Candamar Road · (907) 687-1701
Location

1122 Candamar Road, Farmers Loop, AK 99709

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute 2 bedroom,1 bath home is located off Farmers Loop Rd. Downstairs you'll find a cozy wood stove perfect for those chilly nights, washer/dryer, bathroom, kitchen & living room. Upstairs is both bedrooms directly across from each other. Located on 1.25 acres this property has plenty of outside space for entertaining! Conveniently located close to UAF, shopping, schools, Ft. Wainwright & outdoor trails. Tenants pay for fuel, electric & water. Property is on a water holding tank. Pets on approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Candamar have any available units?
1122 Candamar has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1122 Candamar currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Candamar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Candamar pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 Candamar is pet friendly.
Does 1122 Candamar offer parking?
No, 1122 Candamar does not offer parking.
Does 1122 Candamar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1122 Candamar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Candamar have a pool?
No, 1122 Candamar does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Candamar have accessible units?
No, 1122 Candamar does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Candamar have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 Candamar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 Candamar have units with air conditioning?
No, 1122 Candamar does not have units with air conditioning.
