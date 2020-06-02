1122 Candamar

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly range

This cute 2 bedroom,1 bath home is located off Farmers Loop Rd. Downstairs you'll find a cozy wood stove perfect for those chilly nights, washer/dryer, bathroom, kitchen & living room. Upstairs is both bedrooms directly across from each other. Located on 1.25 acres this property has plenty of outside space for entertaining! Conveniently located close to UAF, shopping, schools, Ft. Wainwright & outdoor trails. Tenants pay for fuel, electric & water. Property is on a water holding tank. Pets on approval.