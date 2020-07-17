Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2604 Cowles St Available 08/01/20 Centrally located 3 bed/2 bath Ranch style home with HEAT INCLUDED! - Gorgeously maintained Ranch style home for rent! Common living area has a nice open floor plan making it perfect for entertaining! Spacious comfortable bedrooms and a master suite. Fairly new flooring throughout, just installed 2 years ago and in fantastic shape! Large oversized heated garage with a mud room & washer and dryer. Lush green lawn with kids play set included. Centrally located, close to the hospital, schools, Ft. Wainwright, shopping and multiple large parks!



Tenant pays electric and water.

Owner pays trash & heat.



You don't want to miss out on this one! Call Fairbanks Home Source and book your tour today! (907)374-4445

TENANT OCCUPIED. 24 HR notice required for showings.



Rent: $2250/mo + Electric & Water

Security deposit: $2250

Application fee: $45/adult

Tenant Liability Insurance: $9.50/mo



Home will be available August 1st for a 12 month lease.



NO SMOKING

One dog allowed on approval with increased security deposit. Sorry, no cats.



