Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2604 Cowles St

2604 East Cowles Street · (907) 374-4445
Location

2604 East Cowles Street, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Van Horn Industrial Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2604 Cowles St · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2604 Cowles St Available 08/01/20 Centrally located 3 bed/2 bath Ranch style home with HEAT INCLUDED! - Gorgeously maintained Ranch style home for rent! Common living area has a nice open floor plan making it perfect for entertaining! Spacious comfortable bedrooms and a master suite. Fairly new flooring throughout, just installed 2 years ago and in fantastic shape! Large oversized heated garage with a mud room & washer and dryer. Lush green lawn with kids play set included. Centrally located, close to the hospital, schools, Ft. Wainwright, shopping and multiple large parks!

Tenant pays electric and water.
Owner pays trash & heat.

One dog allowed on approval with increased security deposit.

You don't want to miss out on this one! Call Fairbanks Home Source and book your tour today! (907)374-4445
TENANT OCCUPIED. 24 HR notice required for showings.

Rent: $2250/mo + Electric & Water
Security deposit: $2250
Application fee: $45/adult
Tenant Liability Insurance: $9.50/mo

Home will be available August 1st for a 12 month lease.

NO SMOKING
One dog allowed on approval with increased security deposit. Sorry, no cats.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4101790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

