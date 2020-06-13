Apartment List
/
AK
/
college
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:24 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in College, AK

Finding an apartment in College that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
College Hills
1 Unit Available
573 Sandpiper - B
573 Sandpiper Dr, College, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
This lower unit has new carpet and flooring. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Shared garage. Owner pays electric, water, sewer, and heat. Tenant is responsible for garbage, plowing/snow removal, and lawn maintenance. Pets upon approval.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Smith and Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
2205 RAVENWOOD AVENUE
2205 Ravenwood Avenue, College, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
884 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, Roomy, Great Neighborhood, wrap around driveway, garage, and fenced in back yard. All utilities included! Pets on approval. Call Toni to set up your showing 907-456-RENT

1 of 7

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
1307 GRENAC ROAD
1307 Grenac Road, College, AK
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Come check out this beautiful log home for rent! This house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Living room is equipped with a wood stove, perfect for chilly nights and has laminate flooring.
Results within 1 mile of College

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aurora-Lemeta
1 Unit Available
1714 Marika Rd
1714 Marika Road, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
1714 Marika Rd Available 07/01/20 Exquisitely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home with HEAT INCLUDED! - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Impeccable, Recently remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with HEAT INCLUDED! Almost everything in this home was remodeled last

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1122 Candamar
1122 Candamar Road, Farmers Loop, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
864 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom,1 bath home is located off Farmers Loop Rd. Downstairs you'll find a cozy wood stove perfect for those chilly nights, washer/dryer, bathroom, kitchen & living room. Upstairs is both bedrooms directly across from each other.
Results within 5 miles of College

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Island Homes
1 Unit Available
715 Bentley Drive
715 Bentley Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
874 sqft
3 bed 1 bath w/garage fenced in yard/pet friendly - Cozy 874 sqft 3 bedroom 1 bath with 1 car garage home. Convenient location near Ft. Wainwright and shopping. Washer/dryer included. Fenced in front and back yard with storage shed.

1 of 28

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Van Horn Industrial Area
1 Unit Available
1220 23rd Ave.
1220 23rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
1220 23rd Ave.
Results within 10 miles of College
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Birchwood Homes
1 Unit Available
Birchwood Homes
1066 Turnagin Loop, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,575
2185 sqft
Townhomes for Rent near Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska Welcome to Birchwood Homes.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 Ester Drive
370 Ester Drive, Ester, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2028 sqft
370 Ester Drive - Close to the University! Beautiful refurbished 2,028 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home just outside of town. Property includes a 1,624 square foot shop with a half bath. Storage space and room for hobbies.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
468 Jeannette Way
468 Jeannette Way, Ester, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2672 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Huge kitchen with Dewils cabinets with custom touches! Granite counters and backsplash, 2 1/2 ovens, and instant hot water dispenser top off this chef kitchen! Kitchen flows nicely into a huge dining room and huge living room with

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2044 CHIEF JOHN DRIVE
2044 Chief John Drive, Chena Ridge, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
SPACIOUS 3 BED 2.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE. Move in Special!! $300 off of 1st months rent. Pets upon approval! HEAT INCLUDED!!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in College, AK

Finding an apartment in College that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

College 3 BedroomsCollege Apartments with Garage
College Apartments with ParkingCollege Apartments with Washer-Dryer
College Dog Friendly ApartmentsCollege Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fairbanks, AKBadger, AK
North Pole, AK