Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:41 PM

12 Apartments for rent in College, AK with parking

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
College Hills
573 Sandpiper - B
573 Sandpiper Dr, College, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
This lower unit has new carpet and flooring. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Shared garage. Owner pays electric, water, sewer, and heat. Tenant is responsible for garbage, plowing/snow removal, and lawn maintenance. Pets upon approval.

1 of 7

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
1307 GRENAC ROAD
1307 Grenac Road, College, AK
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Come check out this beautiful log home for rent! This house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Living room is equipped with a wood stove, perfect for chilly nights and has laminate flooring.
Results within 5 miles of College

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Van Horn Industrial Area
2604 Cowles St
2604 East Cowles Street, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1300 sqft
2604 Cowles St Available 08/01/20 Centrally located 3 bed/2 bath Ranch style home with HEAT INCLUDED! - Gorgeously maintained Ranch style home for rent! Common living area has a nice open floor plan making it perfect for entertaining! Spacious

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Van Horn Industrial Area
1513 27th Ave #C
1513 27th Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1301 sqft
1513 27th Ave #C Available 08/01/20 Large town home available! - Large three bedroom, two and half bath, one car garage town home available NOW! Open Layout living room, kitchen, breakfast bar, and dining room conveniently laid out.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2422 Nugget Loop
2422 Nugget Loop, Goldstream, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1942 sqft
2422 Nugget Loop Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bd, 2 bath home for rent in Fairbanks! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home has just been completely remodeled and upgraded.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fairbanks
455 3rd Avenue
455 3rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1030 sqft
The Northward Building Apartments are located in the heart of downtown Fairbanks. This midrise, secured apartment living offers efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments with spectacular views of downtown, the Denali Mountains and Fairbanks.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Van Horn Industrial Area
1423 LATHROP STREET
1423 Lathrop Street, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
938 sqft
Well maintained duplex with attached carport! This unit offers 938 Sq. Ft, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with washer & dryer. This unit rents for $1300.00 a month. Close to Ft Wainwright, Schools, Shopping and Entertainment.

1 of 28

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Van Horn Industrial Area
1220 23rd Ave.
1220 23rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
1220 23rd Ave.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Lazelle Estates
1477 Joyce Drive
1477 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1406 sqft
Newer 3bd/1.5bath townhouse in Shannon Park! - This energy efficient townhouse was built in the desirable neighborhood of Shannon Park! It is close to schools, shopping, Ft. Wainwright, and downtown. This neighborhood is well kept year round.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Acres
512 Ketchikan Ave
512 Ketchikan Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1884 sqft
512 Ketchikan Ave Available 08/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home in Hamilton Acres - Nestled in the heart of Hamilton Acres sits a beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Recently remodeled by the homeowner for their first set of tenants.
Results within 10 miles of College
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Birchwood Homes
Birchwood Homes
1066 Turnagin Loop, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1921 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,575
2185 sqft
Townhomes for Rent near Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska Welcome to Birchwood Homes.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2044 CHIEF JOHN DRIVE
2044 Chief John Drive, Chena Ridge, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
SPACIOUS 3 BED 2.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE. Move in Special!! $300 off of 1st months rent. Pets upon approval! HEAT INCLUDED!!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in College, AK

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some College apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

