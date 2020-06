Amenities

pet friendly garage fire pit range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come check out this beautiful log home for rent! This house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Living room is equipped with a wood stove, perfect for chilly nights and has laminate flooring. In the next room over you'll find a large kitchen and dining area with vinyl flooring. There is a large backyard, great for pets and kids, storage shed and fire pit out back. W/D included. Pets on approval. Tenant pays for fuel and electric.