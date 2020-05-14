All apartments in Butte
14950 E Peppertree Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

14950 E Peppertree Lane

14950 East Peppertree Lane · (907) 267-9647
Location

14950 East Peppertree Lane, Butte, AK 99645

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14950 E Peppertree Lane · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming, Fully Furnished Ranch - This charming ranch is move-in ready! Find everything you need in this fully furnished, 2BD/1BA single family home. Clean and well-maintained. Laminate flooring throughout. Well-treed, private lot and spacious backyard. Gorgeous mountain views! Tenants pays utilities, including: gas, electric, snow removal, trash removal and landscaping.

1 cat on approval with a qualified renter.
Pet deposit and additional pet rent per month.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5713195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14950 E Peppertree Lane have any available units?
14950 E Peppertree Lane has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14950 E Peppertree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14950 E Peppertree Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14950 E Peppertree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14950 E Peppertree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14950 E Peppertree Lane offer parking?
No, 14950 E Peppertree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14950 E Peppertree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14950 E Peppertree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14950 E Peppertree Lane have a pool?
No, 14950 E Peppertree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14950 E Peppertree Lane have accessible units?
No, 14950 E Peppertree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14950 E Peppertree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14950 E Peppertree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14950 E Peppertree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14950 E Peppertree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
