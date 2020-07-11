Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Badger
Find more places like 3188 DAPHNE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Badger, AK
/
3188 DAPHNE LANE
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:30 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3188 DAPHNE LANE
3188 Daphne Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Badger
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3188 Daphne Ln, Badger, AK 99705
Newby Road
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Cute 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cabin. Washer and Dryer included. Owner will pay heat, water and sewer and internet. Pet friendly!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3188 DAPHNE LANE have any available units?
3188 DAPHNE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Badger, AK
.
Is 3188 DAPHNE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3188 DAPHNE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3188 DAPHNE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3188 DAPHNE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 3188 DAPHNE LANE offer parking?
No, 3188 DAPHNE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3188 DAPHNE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3188 DAPHNE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3188 DAPHNE LANE have a pool?
No, 3188 DAPHNE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3188 DAPHNE LANE have accessible units?
No, 3188 DAPHNE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3188 DAPHNE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3188 DAPHNE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3188 DAPHNE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3188 DAPHNE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Badger Apartments with Garages
Badger Apartments with Parking
Badger Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Badger Dog Friendly Apartments
Badger Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fairbanks, AK
North Pole, AK
College, AK