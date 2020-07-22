All apartments in Badger
Location

2896 Villalobos Avenue, Badger, AK 99705

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2896 Villalobos Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2896 Villalobos Ave Available 08/01/20 Cute Getaway Cabin!! Heat Included!! - You don't want to miss out on this super cute home located in North Pole. With many updates throughout, newer appliances, it feels like a getaway every time you come home.

It's a loft home with a full kitchen, living space, and spiral staircase leading up to the loft. Recently renovated bathroom, and hardwood surfaces! To go along with just the living space is a 300sqft detached room! Being a cute 600sqft not including the spare room, it's near impossible to put into words the beauty and quiet of this home.

You don't want to miss out on this place at just $1400/mo with Heat and Water included! Animals will be allowed upon approval of the Owner.

For more information or to schedule a showing, call Jon Cruzen with Cyclic Properties at 1.907.490.8199

(RLNE5965707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2896 Villalobos Ave have any available units?
2896 Villalobos Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2896 Villalobos Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2896 Villalobos Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2896 Villalobos Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2896 Villalobos Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2896 Villalobos Ave offer parking?
No, 2896 Villalobos Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2896 Villalobos Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2896 Villalobos Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2896 Villalobos Ave have a pool?
No, 2896 Villalobos Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2896 Villalobos Ave have accessible units?
No, 2896 Villalobos Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2896 Villalobos Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2896 Villalobos Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2896 Villalobos Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2896 Villalobos Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
