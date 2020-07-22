Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2896 Villalobos Ave Available 08/01/20 Cute Getaway Cabin!! Heat Included!! - You don't want to miss out on this super cute home located in North Pole. With many updates throughout, newer appliances, it feels like a getaway every time you come home.



It's a loft home with a full kitchen, living space, and spiral staircase leading up to the loft. Recently renovated bathroom, and hardwood surfaces! To go along with just the living space is a 300sqft detached room! Being a cute 600sqft not including the spare room, it's near impossible to put into words the beauty and quiet of this home.



You don't want to miss out on this place at just $1400/mo with Heat and Water included! Animals will be allowed upon approval of the Owner.



For more information or to schedule a showing, call Jon Cruzen with Cyclic Properties at 1.907.490.8199



