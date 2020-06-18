Alyeska West Condo Girdwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking

$1200 per month 1bdrm Slopeside, Fully Furnished Bright/Clean Condo in Girdwood, with a Private Entrance. Sleeps up to Five, Very Comfortable King Size Bed situated in this oversized one Bedroom unit, one fold out couch and one futon couch in the living room. This unit opens up to a 1500 sqft recreation room with extra bathrooms, shower and laundry area right out the back door, very quiet and underutilized.



***Unit is available 1 April through 30 November 2020 for 8 Month lease.***



*** No Winter Month Available ***



*** Taking Applications Now ***

No Fee for initial Application



No Pets Allowed



