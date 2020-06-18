All apartments in Anchorage
Alyeska West Condo Girdwood
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:15 AM

Alyeska West Condo Girdwood

125 White Pass Lane · (907) 727-8958
Location

125 White Pass Lane, Anchorage, AK 99587
Alyeska

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Alyeska West Condo walk to the lifts · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
$1200 per month 1bdrm Slopeside, Fully Furnished Bright/Clean Condo in Girdwood, with a Private Entrance. Sleeps up to Five, Very Comfortable King Size Bed situated in this oversized one Bedroom unit, one fold out couch and one futon couch in the living room. This unit opens up to a 1500 sqft recreation room with extra bathrooms, shower and laundry area right out the back door, very quiet and underutilized.

***Unit is available 1 April through 30 November 2020 for 8 Month lease.***

*** No Winter Month Available ***

*** Taking Applications Now ***
No Fee for initial Application

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2252879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alyeska West Condo Girdwood have any available units?
Alyeska West Condo Girdwood has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Alyeska West Condo Girdwood have?
Some of Alyeska West Condo Girdwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alyeska West Condo Girdwood currently offering any rent specials?
Alyeska West Condo Girdwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alyeska West Condo Girdwood pet-friendly?
No, Alyeska West Condo Girdwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does Alyeska West Condo Girdwood offer parking?
Yes, Alyeska West Condo Girdwood does offer parking.
Does Alyeska West Condo Girdwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alyeska West Condo Girdwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alyeska West Condo Girdwood have a pool?
No, Alyeska West Condo Girdwood does not have a pool.
Does Alyeska West Condo Girdwood have accessible units?
No, Alyeska West Condo Girdwood does not have accessible units.
Does Alyeska West Condo Girdwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alyeska West Condo Girdwood has units with dishwashers.
