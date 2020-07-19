9536 Kigul Circle

A fully renovated home in 2015 is available soon! Living room with wood fireplace. Kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter tops. Full bath also has granite counter tops. Master with private bath and tiled shower. Family room downstairs. 2 car heated garage. Apply now at: https://tinyurl.com/rjbvtyw
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
