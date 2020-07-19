9536 Kigul Circle

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A fully renovated home in 2015 is available soon! Living room with wood fireplace. Kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter tops. Full bath also has granite counter tops. Master with private bath and tiled shower. Family room downstairs. 2 car heated garage. Apply now at: https://tinyurl.com/rjbvtyw