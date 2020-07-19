All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

9536 Kigul Circle

9536 Kigul Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9536 Kigul Circle, Anchorage, AK 99577
Eaglewood

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A fully renovated home in 2015 is available soon! Living room with wood fireplace. Kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter tops. Full bath also has granite counter tops. Master with private bath and tiled shower. Family room downstairs. 2 car heated garage. Apply now at: https://tinyurl.com/rjbvtyw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9536 Kigul Circle have any available units?
9536 Kigul Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anchorage, AK.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 9536 Kigul Circle have?
Some of 9536 Kigul Circle's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9536 Kigul Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9536 Kigul Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9536 Kigul Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9536 Kigul Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 9536 Kigul Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9536 Kigul Circle offers parking.
Does 9536 Kigul Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9536 Kigul Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9536 Kigul Circle have a pool?
No, 9536 Kigul Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9536 Kigul Circle have accessible units?
No, 9536 Kigul Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9536 Kigul Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9536 Kigul Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
