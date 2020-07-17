All apartments in Anchorage
905 Richardson Vista Road

905 Richardson Vista Road · (907) 302-6143
Location

905 Richardson Vista Road, Anchorage, AK 99501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Studio

Unit Studio Apartment · Avail. now

$675

Studio · 1 Bath · 453 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Standard: $675

Deposit: $500

Our historic location among one of Anchorages first neighborhoods boasts quiet and spacious areas while remaining just a minute away from the hub of downtown, and a gate onto AFB right next door! Development of the area is very active, with the recently constructed community orchard, and planned improvements to trail systems and commercial options within the neighborhood.

But beyond our beautiful neighborhood, our own property offers a variety of amenities fit to suit you and your family/friends needs.

Community Amenities:

-Heated Garages

-3 Bus Stops On-Site (Route 41)

-Laundry Facilities In Each Building

-Fenced Dog Park

-Accessible Pet Stations

-Community Playground

-BBQ Grills

-Bike Racks

-Community Garden

-24/7 Maintenance

-On-Site Management & Maintenance

-Heated Garages & Storage Units Available

Pet Policy: **No Breed/Weight Restrictions! Pets are allowed by approval of Management

$300 One-Time Pet Fee

2 Pet Limit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Richardson Vista Road have any available units?
905 Richardson Vista Road has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Richardson Vista Road have?
Some of 905 Richardson Vista Road's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Richardson Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
905 Richardson Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Richardson Vista Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Richardson Vista Road is pet friendly.
Does 905 Richardson Vista Road offer parking?
Yes, 905 Richardson Vista Road offers parking.
Does 905 Richardson Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Richardson Vista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Richardson Vista Road have a pool?
No, 905 Richardson Vista Road does not have a pool.
Does 905 Richardson Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 905 Richardson Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Richardson Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Richardson Vista Road does not have units with dishwashers.
