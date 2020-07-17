905 Richardson Vista Road

Amenities

Standard: $675



Deposit: $500



Our historic location among one of Anchorages first neighborhoods boasts quiet and spacious areas while remaining just a minute away from the hub of downtown, and a gate onto AFB right next door! Development of the area is very active, with the recently constructed community orchard, and planned improvements to trail systems and commercial options within the neighborhood.



But beyond our beautiful neighborhood, our own property offers a variety of amenities fit to suit you and your family/friends needs.



Community Amenities:



-Heated Garages



-3 Bus Stops On-Site (Route 41)



-Laundry Facilities In Each Building



-Fenced Dog Park



-Accessible Pet Stations



-Community Playground



-BBQ Grills



-Bike Racks



-Community Garden



-24/7 Maintenance



-On-Site Management & Maintenance



-Heated Garages & Storage Units Available



Pet Policy: **No Breed/Weight Restrictions! Pets are allowed by approval of Management



$300 One-Time Pet Fee



2 Pet Limit