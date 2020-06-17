Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

8810 Washburn Street #A Available 06/05/20 3 Bedroom Unit in a Duplex near Sand Lake! - 3 bedroom condo near Sand Lake with 1.5 baths, a 1 car garage, and 1200 sq. ft. Shared washer/dryer and shared garage with dividing wall. Owner pays water/sewer and heat. Tenant pays electric, trash and cable/internet. Pets allowed on approval.



Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 360-9426 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.



(RLNE5225201)