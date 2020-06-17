All apartments in Anchorage
8810 Washburn Street #A
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:52 PM

8810 Washburn Street #A

8810 Washburn St · (907) 562-0291
Location

8810 Washburn St, Anchorage, AK 99502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8810 Washburn Street #A · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
8810 Washburn Street #A Available 06/05/20 3 Bedroom Unit in a Duplex near Sand Lake! - 3 bedroom condo near Sand Lake with 1.5 baths, a 1 car garage, and 1200 sq. ft. Shared washer/dryer and shared garage with dividing wall. Owner pays water/sewer and heat. Tenant pays electric, trash and cable/internet. Pets allowed on approval.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 360-9426 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE5225201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8810 Washburn Street #A have any available units?
8810 Washburn Street #A has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 8810 Washburn Street #A have?
Some of 8810 Washburn Street #A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8810 Washburn Street #A currently offering any rent specials?
8810 Washburn Street #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8810 Washburn Street #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 8810 Washburn Street #A is pet friendly.
Does 8810 Washburn Street #A offer parking?
Yes, 8810 Washburn Street #A does offer parking.
Does 8810 Washburn Street #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8810 Washburn Street #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8810 Washburn Street #A have a pool?
No, 8810 Washburn Street #A does not have a pool.
Does 8810 Washburn Street #A have accessible units?
No, 8810 Washburn Street #A does not have accessible units.
Does 8810 Washburn Street #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 8810 Washburn Street #A does not have units with dishwashers.
