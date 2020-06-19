All apartments in Anchorage
Anchorage, AK
8320 Country Woods Drive
Last updated May 14 2020

8320 Country Woods Drive

8320 Country Woods Drive · (907) 562-0291
Location

8320 Country Woods Drive, Anchorage, AK 99502

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8320 Country Woods Drive · Avail. Jul 9

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1451 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8320 Country Woods Drive Available 07/09/20 3 Bedroom South Anchorage Townhouse! - This home has 3 beds, 2 baths, a 1 car garage, and 1451 sq. ft. Features include a fenced yard with a deck, a fireplace, ceiling fans, and spacious master bedroom! Pets allowed on approval.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE5770438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8320 Country Woods Drive have any available units?
8320 Country Woods Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 8320 Country Woods Drive have?
Some of 8320 Country Woods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8320 Country Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8320 Country Woods Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8320 Country Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8320 Country Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8320 Country Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8320 Country Woods Drive does offer parking.
Does 8320 Country Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8320 Country Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8320 Country Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 8320 Country Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8320 Country Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 8320 Country Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8320 Country Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8320 Country Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
