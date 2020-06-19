Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8320 Country Woods Drive Available 07/09/20 3 Bedroom South Anchorage Townhouse! - This home has 3 beds, 2 baths, a 1 car garage, and 1451 sq. ft. Features include a fenced yard with a deck, a fireplace, ceiling fans, and spacious master bedroom! Pets allowed on approval.



Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.



(RLNE5770438)