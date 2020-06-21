801 Edward St - 2

Amenities

Fresh 2 bedroom unit right across from Ptarmigan elementary! Quick access to the base and midtown. New Laminate flooring throughout! Landlord pays for all utilities except electric.



Please note, no pets allowed in this property.



Owner is Licensed Realtor with EXP Realty

Lic 148918

Conveniently located near costco, UAA, Glen Hwy, Cheney Lake. Across from Ptarmigan Elementary. This location is great for quick access to all conveniences . Large yard to recreate on.



801 Edward St is a 4plex with Coin op laundry in the building