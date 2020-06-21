All apartments in Anchorage
Find more places like 801 Edward St - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anchorage, AK
/
801 Edward St - 2
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:55 AM

801 Edward St - 2

801 Edward Street · (907) 887-9750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anchorage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

801 Edward Street, Anchorage, AK 99504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fresh 2 bedroom unit right across from Ptarmigan elementary! Quick access to the base and midtown. New Laminate flooring throughout! Landlord pays for all utilities except electric.

Please note, no pets allowed in this property.

Owner is Licensed Realtor with EXP Realty
Lic 148918
Conveniently located near costco, UAA, Glen Hwy, Cheney Lake. Across from Ptarmigan Elementary. This location is great for quick access to all conveniences . Large yard to recreate on.

801 Edward St is a 4plex with Coin op laundry in the building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Edward St - 2 have any available units?
801 Edward St - 2 has a unit available for $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 801 Edward St - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
801 Edward St - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Edward St - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 801 Edward St - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 801 Edward St - 2 offer parking?
No, 801 Edward St - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 801 Edward St - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Edward St - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Edward St - 2 have a pool?
No, 801 Edward St - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 801 Edward St - 2 have accessible units?
No, 801 Edward St - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Edward St - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Edward St - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Edward St - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Edward St - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 801 Edward St - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highlands Luxury Apartments
2134 E 56th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99507
City View Apartments
230 W 14th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99501
Admirals Cove
6029 Debarr Rd
Anchorage, AK 99504
The Legacy
141 Patterson St
Anchorage, AK 99504
Village at Calais
601 W 32nd Ave
Anchorage, AK 99503
Silver Ridge Apartment Homes
1711 Lore Road
Anchorage, AK 99507
Century Plaza Apartments
124 E 3rd Ave
Anchorage, AK 99501
Russian Jack
4545 Reka Dr
Anchorage, AK 99508

Similar Pages

Anchorage 1 BedroomsAnchorage 2 Bedrooms
Anchorage Apartments with BalconyAnchorage Apartments with Parking
Anchorage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sterling, AKGateway, AK
Wasilla, AK
Tanaina, AK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Spenard
Sand Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity