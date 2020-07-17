4830 Mills Drive - 1

Amenities

Custom Wood Finishes throughout this Fully Furnished One Bedroom, One Bathroom condo with washer/dryer in unit. High end, solid wood doors, wood ceilings, cabinets, wains coating. Price includes all utilities, basic internet, cable TV. End unit looking on the first floor with dedicated single car garage. This complex is ideally located close to multi use trails, Providence, Alaska Native. Price listed is for 12 month lease, please contact us for quote for 3, 6 or month to month lease

College Alps Condominiums - a quiet community of owner occupied condos off Northern Lights and Wesleyan to Mills. Backs to the multi use trails and University Lake. Great place for walk/run/bike/ski out!