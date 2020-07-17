All apartments in Anchorage
4830 Mills Drive - 1
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:02 PM

4830 Mills Drive - 1

4830 Mills Drive · (907) 242-3868
Location

4830 Mills Drive, Anchorage, AK 99508

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Custom Wood Finishes throughout this Fully Furnished One Bedroom, One Bathroom condo with washer/dryer in unit. High end, solid wood doors, wood ceilings, cabinets, wains coating. Price includes all utilities, basic internet, cable TV. End unit looking on the first floor with dedicated single car garage. This complex is ideally located close to multi use trails, Providence, Alaska Native. Price listed is for 12 month lease, please contact us for quote for 3, 6 or month to month lease
College Alps Condominiums - a quiet community of owner occupied condos off Northern Lights and Wesleyan to Mills. Backs to the multi use trails and University Lake. Great place for walk/run/bike/ski out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4830 Mills Drive - 1 have any available units?
4830 Mills Drive - 1 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 4830 Mills Drive - 1 have?
Some of 4830 Mills Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4830 Mills Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4830 Mills Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4830 Mills Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4830 Mills Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 4830 Mills Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4830 Mills Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 4830 Mills Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4830 Mills Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4830 Mills Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 4830 Mills Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4830 Mills Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4830 Mills Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4830 Mills Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4830 Mills Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
