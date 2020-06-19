4714 Mills Drive - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage gym fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful Townhouse Condominium across from Greenbelt and multi use trails; you'll love the attached 2 car garage and just one adjoining wall in this quiet and well maintained complex. The condo is multi level, kitchen, dining, steps down to living room with patio off back, and a wonderful unfurnished bonus basement space that would be great for home office or exercise space, upstairs has 2 bedrooms with washer/dryer and jack and Jill style bathroom and beautiful walk in shower. Large deck over the garage is wonderful for enjoying our long summer days. Condo is Fully Furnished, Queen Beds in each bedroom, all house wares and linens are included. Perfect for work assignments or relocation.

Wonderful quiet community in the UMed area, backs to Greenbelt and multi use trails