Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

4714 Mills Drive - 1

4714 Mills Drive · (907) 242-3868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4714 Mills Drive, Anchorage, AK 99508

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful Townhouse Condominium across from Greenbelt and multi use trails; you'll love the attached 2 car garage and just one adjoining wall in this quiet and well maintained complex. The condo is multi level, kitchen, dining, steps down to living room with patio off back, and a wonderful unfurnished bonus basement space that would be great for home office or exercise space, upstairs has 2 bedrooms with washer/dryer and jack and Jill style bathroom and beautiful walk in shower. Large deck over the garage is wonderful for enjoying our long summer days. Condo is Fully Furnished, Queen Beds in each bedroom, all house wares and linens are included. Perfect for work assignments or relocation.
Wonderful quiet community in the UMed area, backs to Greenbelt and multi use trails

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 Mills Drive - 1 have any available units?
4714 Mills Drive - 1 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 4714 Mills Drive - 1 have?
Some of 4714 Mills Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4714 Mills Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4714 Mills Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 Mills Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4714 Mills Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 4714 Mills Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4714 Mills Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 4714 Mills Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4714 Mills Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 Mills Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 4714 Mills Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4714 Mills Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4714 Mills Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 Mills Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4714 Mills Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
