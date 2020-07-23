All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

4231 Folker Street #G202

4231 Folker Street · (907) 841-7338
Location

4231 Folker Street, Anchorage, AK 99508

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4231 Folker Street - #G202 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
internet access
GREAT LOCATION! 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage in Anchorage - Come take a look at this beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 800 square foot condo in Anchorage. Close to hospital, UAA, and lovely dog park! 2nd floor unit features: freshly painted walls, fire place, brand new laminate flooring, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stackable washer and dryer, large pantry/coat closet, private covered deck, 1 car secure under building parking with storage space. Master bedroom has his/hers closets and master bathroom. Mailbox included.

**1 dog allowed upon approval with a one time up front pet deposit that is refundable at move out as long as there is no pet damage.**

Owner pays water, sewer, & refuse.
Tenant pays gas, electric, & internet.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5966541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4231 Folker Street #G202 have any available units?
4231 Folker Street #G202 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 4231 Folker Street #G202 have?
Some of 4231 Folker Street #G202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4231 Folker Street #G202 currently offering any rent specials?
4231 Folker Street #G202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 Folker Street #G202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4231 Folker Street #G202 is pet friendly.
Does 4231 Folker Street #G202 offer parking?
Yes, 4231 Folker Street #G202 offers parking.
Does 4231 Folker Street #G202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4231 Folker Street #G202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 Folker Street #G202 have a pool?
No, 4231 Folker Street #G202 does not have a pool.
Does 4231 Folker Street #G202 have accessible units?
No, 4231 Folker Street #G202 does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 Folker Street #G202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4231 Folker Street #G202 has units with dishwashers.
