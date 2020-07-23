4231 Folker Street #G202

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking garage internet access

GREAT LOCATION! 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage in Anchorage - Come take a look at this beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 800 square foot condo in Anchorage. Close to hospital, UAA, and lovely dog park! 2nd floor unit features: freshly painted walls, fire place, brand new laminate flooring, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stackable washer and dryer, large pantry/coat closet, private covered deck, 1 car secure under building parking with storage space. Master bedroom has his/hers closets and master bathroom. Mailbox included.



**1 dog allowed upon approval with a one time up front pet deposit that is refundable at move out as long as there is no pet damage.**



Owner pays water, sewer, & refuse.

Tenant pays gas, electric, & internet.



No Cats Allowed



