This 2 bed 1 bath unit features an extra large master bedroom with private entrance and large private storage room on the top floor. There are 2 spaces in tandem for parking and simi private yard. Not accepting pets or smoking in the unit. Accepting Alaska Housing Vouchers. Tenant pays electric only, coin op laundry downstairs. APRIL 2020 rent is FREE FREE FREE. Apply now!