Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with free cable available. Close to military base, parks, shopping and schools. Wonderful mountain views in select units, and upgrades throughout, such as blinds, cabinets, flooring, appliances.



On-site Management on grounds,

Come be a part of the Checkmate Plaza Community, today.



Make this your home!



PacRim Properties

907-563-3345