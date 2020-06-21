All apartments in Anchorage
Home
/
Anchorage, AK
/
233 W 13th Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

233 W 13th Ave

233 West 13th Avenue · (907) 903-0108
Location

233 West 13th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 233 W 13th Ave · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
courtyard
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
Downtown living at it’s finest - Downtown Corporate Rental. Just bring your suitcase. Complete w/dishes, linens, and more.Clean & beautifully maintained. In-floor radiant heat. W&D in the unit. Exterior amenities include heated sidewalks, courtyard garden area, private roof-top terrace, & off-street covered parking. Close to shopping, schools, entertainment & restaurants. Beautiful views.No Pets/Smokers. Tenant pays gas, electric, phone, internet, and cable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 W 13th Ave have any available units?
233 W 13th Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 W 13th Ave have?
Some of 233 W 13th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 W 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
233 W 13th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 W 13th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 233 W 13th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 233 W 13th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 233 W 13th Ave does offer parking.
Does 233 W 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 W 13th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 W 13th Ave have a pool?
No, 233 W 13th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 233 W 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 233 W 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 233 W 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 W 13th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
