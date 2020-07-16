All apartments in Anchorage
227 W 13th Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

227 W 13th Ave

227 West 13th Avenue · (907) 764-1293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

227 West 13th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 227 W 13th Ave · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Beautiful Downtown Corporate Rental - Downtown Corporate Rental. Granite counters, stainless apps, real wood floors. Clean & beautifully maintained. In-floor radiant heat. W&D in unit. Exterior amenities include:heated sidewalks, courtyard garden area, private roof-top terrace, & off street covered parking. Close to shopping, schools, entertainment & restaurants. Beautiful views.No Pets/Smokers.Three month minimum lease term.

Brought to you by:
Jimmy Crawford, Property Manager and Assistant to
Carrie Jaime, Broker
AK Group Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4293292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 W 13th Ave have any available units?
227 W 13th Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 W 13th Ave have?
Some of 227 W 13th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 W 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
227 W 13th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 W 13th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 227 W 13th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 227 W 13th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 227 W 13th Ave offers parking.
Does 227 W 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 W 13th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 W 13th Ave have a pool?
No, 227 W 13th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 227 W 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 227 W 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 227 W 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 W 13th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
