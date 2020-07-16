20600 Icefall Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Updated & Convenient Location 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 car Condo in Eagle River! - Newly painted and cared for townhouse style zero lot line. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, with 2 family rooms and a heated 2 car garage. 16 ft ceilings with an open modern feel. Oversized deck with wooded lot and gorgeous mountain views. Close to schools, walking paths, and in a highly desirable neighborhood.



*Dogs allowed upon approvall*

**Tenant pays refuse, cable, gas, electric, snow removal, & yard maintenance. **For utility estimates please contact MEA & Enstar**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5063447)