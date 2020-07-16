All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

20600 Icefall Drive

20600 Icefall Drive · (907) 841-7338
Location

20600 Icefall Drive, Anchorage, AK 99577
Eagle Crossing

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20600 Icefall Drive · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1674 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated & Convenient Location 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 car Condo in Eagle River! - Newly painted and cared for townhouse style zero lot line. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, with 2 family rooms and a heated 2 car garage. 16 ft ceilings with an open modern feel. Oversized deck with wooded lot and gorgeous mountain views. Close to schools, walking paths, and in a highly desirable neighborhood.

*Dogs allowed upon approvall*
**Tenant pays refuse, cable, gas, electric, snow removal, & yard maintenance. **For utility estimates please contact MEA & Enstar**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5063447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20600 Icefall Drive have any available units?
20600 Icefall Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 20600 Icefall Drive have?
Some of 20600 Icefall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20600 Icefall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20600 Icefall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20600 Icefall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20600 Icefall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20600 Icefall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20600 Icefall Drive offers parking.
Does 20600 Icefall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20600 Icefall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20600 Icefall Drive have a pool?
No, 20600 Icefall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20600 Icefall Drive have accessible units?
No, 20600 Icefall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20600 Icefall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20600 Icefall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
