Home
/
Anchorage, AK
/
16691 River Hts lp
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16691 River Hts lp
16691 River Heights Loop
·
No Longer Available
Location
16691 River Heights Loop, Anchorage, AK 99577
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 Bedroom in Eagle River - Property Id: 264069
Call Evelyn @ 907-244-6033 or Chris @ 907-538-8177 for a showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264069
Property Id 264069
(RLNE5710930)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16691 River Hts lp have any available units?
16691 River Hts lp doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anchorage, AK
.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anchorage Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16691 River Hts lp have?
Some of 16691 River Hts lp's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16691 River Hts lp currently offering any rent specials?
16691 River Hts lp isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16691 River Hts lp pet-friendly?
Yes, 16691 River Hts lp is pet friendly.
Does 16691 River Hts lp offer parking?
No, 16691 River Hts lp does not offer parking.
Does 16691 River Hts lp have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16691 River Hts lp offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16691 River Hts lp have a pool?
No, 16691 River Hts lp does not have a pool.
Does 16691 River Hts lp have accessible units?
No, 16691 River Hts lp does not have accessible units.
Does 16691 River Hts lp have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16691 River Hts lp has units with dishwashers.
