Anchorage, AK
11438 Spyglass Hill Circle
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

11438 Spyglass Hill Circle

11438 Spyglass Hill Circle · (907) 562-0291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11438 Spyglass Hill Circle, Anchorage, AK 99515

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11438 Spyglass Hill Circle · Avail. Sep 29

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1592 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
11438 Spyglass Hill Circle Available 09/29/20 3 Bedroom South Anchorage Condo! - Updated South Anchorage condo with 3 beds, 2 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1592 sq. ft. Pets allowed on approval.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE5936300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11438 Spyglass Hill Circle have any available units?
11438 Spyglass Hill Circle has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 11438 Spyglass Hill Circle have?
Some of 11438 Spyglass Hill Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11438 Spyglass Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11438 Spyglass Hill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11438 Spyglass Hill Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11438 Spyglass Hill Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11438 Spyglass Hill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11438 Spyglass Hill Circle offers parking.
Does 11438 Spyglass Hill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11438 Spyglass Hill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11438 Spyglass Hill Circle have a pool?
No, 11438 Spyglass Hill Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11438 Spyglass Hill Circle have accessible units?
No, 11438 Spyglass Hill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11438 Spyglass Hill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11438 Spyglass Hill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
